Gen Zers Explore The Cultural Riches Of Yixing

"As foreigners, we were more familiar with China's tech progress, but our time in Yixing allowed us

to see another side of

China - one rich in natural beauty

and cultural

heritage,"

said

Nakahara

Kosumosu,

a

Japanese of

Shanghai Jiao Tong

University.

Gen Zers representatives were experiencing“purple clay” in Yixing.

Nakahara

was one of

10 Gen Zers

from

eight

countries

who

participated

in an eco-tourism

trip

from Oct

7 to 9 in Yixing, East China's Jiangsu province. During the trip, participants experienced numerous activities, from tasting local culinary delights to exploring natural attractions.

They

also

had

hands-on

experience

with

Yixing's famous "purple clay" and learned about local efforts to conserve and develop national forests

Yixing

Bamboo

Sea

Scenic Area,

in

particular,

left

a lasting

impression

on

them.

Elena Kozelko, from Russia, shared

that

it

was

her

first

time

seeing bamboo

in

real

life.

"The

view

was breathtaking,"

she said.

"I felt a majestic aura of chivalry, reminiscent of the swordsmen described in Chinese martial arts novels, deep within the bamboo forest," said Nakahara.

Marina

Dinaeva,

a

Russian undergraduate at Shanghai University, met a woman at Jiuxiang Tea Plantation who shared her knowledge of tea harvesting, explaining the nuances of picking perfect tea leaves. " Her passion for tea was contagious," Dinaeva

said.



Michael

Oduro,

a

Ghana student

studying

at

Beijing

Foreign

Studies

University,

was surprised

by how the past

and

present

blend

at Shanjuan Cave, which had been preserved for millions of years. "It's like an underground city, with modern technology such as sophisticated lighting systems," he said. "I was filled with wonder, having witnessed such a natural marvel."

During the

visit to

Yixing

National

Park, Nakahara

was impressed by how it had expanded

and become

so

organized in just

a few

years.

"It's definitely

a 'natural

oxygen

bar'. Every tree

is

a

perfect advertisement

for

Yixing," she said. Reflecting on the trip, Nakahara expressed

her

amazement

at

discovering

this

slow-paced

city

nestled between bustling metropolises

like Shanghai.

"It's

a

retreat enabling

people

to

unwind.

Yixing will be a popular vacation destination for foreigners in time." As for

Oduro, he feels that the trip allowed them to dive deep into Chinese culture. "We leave with a desire for more - more experiences, more learning, and more opportunities to connect with this vibrant culture," he said.

