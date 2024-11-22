Gen Zers Explore The Cultural Riches Of Yixing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from China Daily:
"As foreigners, we were more familiar with China's tech progress, but our time in Yixing allowed us
to see another side of
China - one rich in natural beauty
and cultural
heritage,"
said
Nakahara
Kosumosu,
a
Japanese graduate of
Shanghai Jiao Tong
University.
Gen Zers representatives were experiencing“purple clay” in Yixing.
Nakahara
was one of
10 Gen Zers
from
eight
countries
who
participated
in an eco-tourism
trip
from Oct
7 to 9 in Yixing, East China's Jiangsu province. During the trip, participants experienced numerous activities, from tasting local culinary delights to exploring natural attractions.
They
also
had
hands-on
experience
with
Yixing's famous "purple clay" and learned about local efforts to conserve and develop national forests
Yixing
Bamboo
Sea
Scenic Area,
in
particular,
left
a lasting
impression
on
them.
Elena Kozelko, from Russia, shared
that
it
was
her
first
time
seeing bamboo
in
real
life.
"The
view
was breathtaking,"
she said.
"I felt a majestic aura of chivalry, reminiscent of the swordsmen described in Chinese martial arts novels, deep within the bamboo forest," said Nakahara.
Marina
Dinaeva,
a
Russian undergraduate at Shanghai University, met a woman at Jiuxiang Tea Plantation who shared her knowledge of tea harvesting, explaining the nuances of picking perfect tea leaves. " Her passion for tea was contagious," Dinaeva
said.
Michael
Oduro,
a
Ghana student
studying
at
Beijing
Foreign
Studies
University,
was surprised
by how the past
and
present
blend
at Shanjuan Cave, which had been preserved for millions of years. "It's like an underground city, with modern technology such as sophisticated lighting systems," he said. "I was filled with wonder, having witnessed such a natural marvel."
During the
visit to
Yixing
National
Park, Nakahara
was impressed by how it had expanded
and become
so
organized in just
a few
years.
"It's definitely
a 'natural
oxygen
bar'. Every tree
is
a
perfect advertisement
for
Yixing," she said. Reflecting on the trip, Nakahara expressed
her
amazement
at
discovering
this
slow-paced
city
nestled between bustling metropolises
like Shanghai.
"It's
a
retreat enabling
people
to
unwind.
Yixing will be a popular vacation destination for foreigners in time." As for
Oduro, he feels that the trip allowed them to dive deep into Chinese culture. "We leave with a desire for more - more experiences, more learning, and more opportunities to connect with this vibrant culture," he said.
