Ethiopia Launches National Coffee Platform To Maximise Earnings

(MENAFN- IANS) Addis Ababa, Nov 22 (IANS) Ethiopia has launched a national coffee to fully harness the potential of its coffee production and export by addressing challenges and effectively leveraging opportunities.

During the launch of the National Coffee Stakeholder Engagement Platform Thursday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, Adugna Debela, Director-General of the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority, said the platform is committed to fostering inclusive engagement to maximize the benefits of the country's coffee resources.

"The platform provides access for all stakeholders to discuss various coffee-related issues, from cultivation to marketing, with the aim of enhancing the country's coffee productivity and quality," Debela said.

Debela added the platform also establishes quality standards for branding and marketing strategies, focusing on specialty coffee trading.

Ethiopian State Minister of Finance for Economic Cooperation Semereta Sewasew said the platform represents a significant step forward in addressing challenges and capitalising on opportunities within the industry, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ethiopia, renowned for its coffee production, earned 1.43 billion US dollars from coffee exports in the last Ethiopian fiscal year, which ended on July 7, 2024. The East African nation aims to increase this figure to two billion dollars in the 2024/2025 fiscal year.