Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Unveils Exclusive Black Friday Offer:40% Off Stays And Exciting Benefits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts has introduced a special Black Friday promotion, offering a 40% discount on stays booked between November 2024 to 4th December 2024, across its Sri Lankan Resort properties . This offer includes two Direct benefits-free stays for children, complimentary high tea, and added perks such as bicycle rentals and spa discounts.This spans across a range of properties in Sri Lanka, including Cinnamon Bey Beruwala with its beachfront setting, the riverside tranquility of Cinnamon Citadel Kandy, and the immersive wildlife experiences at Cinnamon Wild Yala. Guests seeking cultural and nature escapes can choose from Cinnamon Lodge Habarana or Habarana Village by Cinnamon, while ocean lovers can enjoy the scenic East Coast at Trinco Blu by Cinnamon or the vibrant beachfront ambiance at Hikka Tranz by Cinnamon.The offer applies to stays scheduled between November 2024 to 31st December 2025, making it timely for travellers planning trips during the festive season or into 2025. This promotion provides an accessible way to experience Sri Lanka's renowned hospitality, diverse landscapes, and cultural heritage.Reservations for this limited-time offer can be made directly through the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts website .

.

Cinnamon Sri Lanka Resorts

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.