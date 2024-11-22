Bigul Launches Execution Algos And Option Pair Strategies' To Optimise Trading

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Digital Bigul has introduced two new tools - Execution Algos and Option Pair Strategies - aimed at improving trading success rates and minimising client losses.

Execution Algos automates the trading process using pre-programmed instructions that account for variables such as price, timing, and volume. This algorithmic approach reduces the risks associated with manual trading, including emotional biases and input errors.

By leveraging mathematical models developed by programmers, the tool enhances accuracy and efficiency in executing trades, according to Bigul. The platform provides traders with access to a comprehensive suite of pre-built, market-tested strategy templates.

This feature aims to streamline the trading experience for both professional and novice traders, enabling them to navigate the financial markets with greater confidence.

"The algorithms provide a reliable framework for managing various risk profiles, enhancing trade accuracy. Traders can choose from a variety of pre-built strategies tailored to their individual goals, whether they are conservative or aggressive in their trading style," Bigul said.

From April 2024 to June 2024, data from Bigul indicates that 31% of its clients engaged in derivatives trading, with 26% of married clients and 23% of unmarried clients reporting profitability.

These figures are notably higher than the industry average of 10%.

Atul Parakh, CEO of Bigul, commented on the launch: "Our vision is to empower our clients with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in derivatives trading."

Bigul was established in 2022 under the umbrella of Bonanza Portfolio.



