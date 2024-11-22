Former Chicago Bulls Behavioral Scientist Launching World's First Social Gratitudetm Platform
11/22/2024
CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Brilliant left his dream job with the Chicago Bulls in 2022 to create what he envisions as the next phase after social media. Following his own mental health journey in 2019 - and after hearing countless stories and reading numerous reports about the rising mental health crisis - Brilliant was inspired to create a positive alternative to social media leveraging his near-decade of experience
as a behavioral scientist in Sports Marketing. He launched Take The WinTM, a platform for celebrating daily wins with your closest community, free from the toxicity of chasing likes and followers.
The Win Wall(TM) tracker is a feature that embodies Take The Win's(TM) mission to create a culture of Social Gratitude(TM) where every win is recognized and celebrated.
Designed for those inspired by sport, a personalized locker room becomes the home base for users to navigate to various features in the app, available to download on Apple devices in December 2024.
“One Day, One Play, One Win at a Time(TM)” is a key message Take The Win(TM) offers users to emphasize that even the smallest steps are instrumental to progress.
The World's First Social Gratitude(TM) platform is launching this January.
Designed in partnership with award-winning agencies Paper Crowns and
Ars Futura, the Take The WinTM platform helps those inspired by sport build better habits by focusing on goals, gratitude, and gamification. With a personalized locker room that feels like home, users can navigate to their Win WallTM tracker to set goals and celebrate accomplishments with friends and family.
In the wake of King James' "Y'all take care." announcement - that he's taking a break from social media - TTW'sTM
upcoming launch is arriving at an opportune moment in time.
"The Take The WinTM platform makes achieving your goals easy, personal, and fun. Think of it as your favorite locker room, wherever you go. It's a place to focus on what matters most, One Day, One Play, One Win at a TimeTM," says Brilliant.
Current investors and founding team members of the company include Taylor
Jenkins, Head Coach of the Memphis Grizzlies, Sarah Spain, award-winning
journalist, and a cadre of former and current employees from throughout the
professional and college sports landscape.
Take The WinTM, the world's first Social GratitudeTM
platform, will be
available for download on the Apple Store in December 2024.
CONTACT: [email protected]
SOURCE Take The Win
