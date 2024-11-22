Russian Army Loses Another 1,050 Troops In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to November 22, 2024 amount to nearly 728,300 invaders, including another 1,050 killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a post on , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 9,399 enemy tanks (+1 in the past day), 19,156 armored combat vehicles (+13), 20,736 artillery systems (+5), 1,254 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 1,004 air defense systems (+1), 369 aircraft, 329 helicopters, 19,260 unmanned aerial vehicles (+1), 2,764 cruise missiles (+8), 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 29,777 motor vehicles (+32), and 3,675 special equipment units (+1).

Information is being updated.