The Cultural Tourism & Investment Promotion Event For Shannan City, Xizang Autonomous Region, China Successfully Held

"Blessed Xizang, Loving Shannan": The Cultural & Event for Shannan City, Xizang Autonomous Region, China Held In Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On November 20, 2024, "Blessed Xizang, Loving Shannan": The Cultural Tourism & Investment Promotion Event (Malaysia) for Shannan City, Xizang Autonomous Region, China, organized by the Shannan Municipal People's Government, was successfully held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.CI REN, Deputy Mayor of Shannan Municipal People's Government, and LU GUOXIANG, President of Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce and Director of Tourism Malaysia, attended the promotional event and delivered speeches. Other attendees included LA YUAN, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director-General of the Shannan Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, PU QIONG, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director-General of the Shannan Investment Promotion Bureau, and YU ZHEN,General Manager of Shannan Tourism and Culture Investment Co., Ltd. and Shannan Guolv International Travel Agency Investment Co., Ltd., along with other officials from relevant departments. Nearly one hundred participants were present, including NOR HAYATI ZAINUDDIN, Vice Chairman of Tourism Malaysia, JIMMY THOO, representative of the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents, XIE ZHONGZHENG, Vice President of the Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce, and representatives from local travel agencies in Malaysia.The event commenced with a presentation of intangible cultural heritage (ICH) dance and music videos from Shannan City, which set the stage for the promotion. Accompanied by enchanting melodies, graceful movements, and exquisite ethnic costumes, the vibrant cultural heritage was showcased in full splendor, captivating the audience and evoking their admiration and aspirations.Located in the southern part of the Xizang Autonomous Region along the middle reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River, Shannan City derives its name from its position south of the Gangdise Mountains. It shares borders with India and Bhutan and is the closest prefecture-level city to Lhasa, the capital of the Xizang Autonomous Region, positioning it as the economic core of central and southern Xizang. The region features unique snow-covered plateau scenery and a wealth of scenic sites, and its sacred mountains and lakes are famous, including the towering Kula Kangri, the jade-like Yamdrok Lake, and the magnificent Zhari Namco. In addition, renowned as the "cradle of the Xizang people and the source of Xizang culture," Shannan boasts numerous historical "firsts," including the first farmland, the first village, the first Xizang king, the first palace, the first temple, the first scripture, and the first Xizang opera, positioning it as a vital site for the preservation of unique Chinese ethnic culture.In his speech, Deputy Mayor CI REN highlighted that Shannan City is dedicated to showcasing its unique natural and cultural treasures, striving to establish itself as a "distinctive area within a world-class tourism destination" by world-class tourism resources. Malaysia, as a significant economy in Southeast Asia and a key nation along the Belt and Road, also serves as an important source of tourists for China. We highly value our exchanges and cooperation with Malaysia. We aim to capitalize on the mutual extension of the visa-free travel policy between China and Malaysia to foster mutual interactions and exchanges, bringing close cooperation between Shannan City and Malaysia in areas such as reciprocal tourism, resource sharing, joint market development, and brand co-creation. President LU GUOXIANG also delivered remarks, noting that Shannan City in the Xizang Autonomous Region is a picturesque locale with a rich cultural heritage, long regarded as a highly desirable travel destination for Malaysians. He expressed hope that this promotional event would facilitate a deeper understanding of Shannan City's cultural and tourism resources and products, enabling ongoing promotion and sales that would bring visitors to Shannan to experience its cultural and tourism charm firsthand.The event featured a "Roots of Xizang Culture" exhibition area showcasing Shannan City, Xizang Autonomous Region. This included a cultural and creative product sales area, experiences with ICH costumes and folding fan painting, Xizang character classes. These diverse activities attracted numerous Malaysian travel agencies, allowing them to genuinely appreciate Shannan's distinctive cultural heritage. During the event, tourism ambassadors from Shannan City offered an in-depth introduction to the region's premium cultural tourism resources and themed tourism products, and ZHAO XIAOLI, Chief of the Section of Cultural Integration, Development, Exchange and Cooperation, Shannan Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, offered a detailed analysis of the supportive policies for the development of inbound tourism. During the event, Shannan City presented gifts to Malaysia, and both parties reached a consensus to collaboratively explore the inbound tourism market.Finally, taking advantage of this opportunity, Shannan Guolv International Travel Agency Investment Co., Ltd. signed a tourism cooperation framework agreement with Malaysia XinChen Travel Co., Ltd. This indicates that both parties will pursue closer collaboration in areas such as the development of Shannan tourism products, reciprocal tourist exchanges, and brand development.After the event, Shannan City in the Xizang Autonomous Region engaged in interactive exchanges with local travel agents from Malaysia, exchanging business cards. The agents posed further inquiries regarding tourism product design, entry procedures for Xizang, and service standards. Shannan City responded positively, committing to fully support and provide premium tourism products and reception services to welcome Malaysian tourists.It has been reported that on December 15, 2024, Shannan City will host the 2024 Tourism Industry Development Conference, followed by a Xizang New Year experience event at the end of February. Several Malaysian travel agents have expressed interest in attending these events to conduct on-site inspections of Shannan City's cultural and tourism resources and to understand the current status of tourism development in the region. They aim to customize themed travel itineraries tailored to Malaysian tourists. During the meeting, multiple local travel agents confirmed their plans to leverage various experiential activities in Shannan City, intending to organize tours to the region in the first half of 2025. Officials from the Shannan Municipal Bureau of Culture and relevant personnel from Tsedang China International Travel Service have indicated their readiness to fully cooperate in hosting these groups, assigning dedicated personnel to coordinate details with the Malaysian travel agents. This represents a promising beginning for Shannan City in expanding its inbound tourism market from Malaysia.

