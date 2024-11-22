Invaders Forcing Ukrainians In Occupied Areas To Donate Blood For Russian Army

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's forces are blackmailing Ukrainians living in the temporarily occupied territories, forcing them to become blood donors for the Russian army.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance , Ukrinform reports.

"The invaders are blackmailing Ukrainians, forcing them to become donors for the Kremlin's army. Another wave of forced blood donations for Russian among government-funded employees and socially vulnerable population strata in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In this way, the Russians are trying to 'save' the endless stream of Russia's wounded invaders," the report says.

It is noted that in occupied Mariupol, mandatory plans are being drawn up for the number of donors among teachers, municipal workers, and those who receive government "subsidies." If people fail to fulfill the "plan, they face the risk of payments being severed.

In the occupied part of Kherson region, collaborators systematically make budget-funded employees donate blood. To this end, a mobile blood collection truck deploys in district centers.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's security forces in the occupied territories are increasingly persecuting Ukrainians, detaining citizens on trumped up“terrorism” charges.

Illustrative photo