Pulsar Partners With Leading Space Balloon Launch Company To Champion University Science Programmes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR FROM AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

CASCAIS, Portugal, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (" Pulsar " or the " Company "), the helium project development company, is pleased to announce a partnership with Send My Stuff To Space Ltd (“SMSTS”). Pulsar's in-house initiative 'Pulsar Scholars', the quarterly bursary programme designed to support students in higher-education studying Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (“STEM”), will partner with SMSTS's Academic Space Programme which is designed to give students an opportunity to test their science projects at altitude.

SMSTS deploys helium and hydrogen filled biodegradable natural latex space balloons, providing suborbital flights into the upper stratosphere (at an altitude of approximately 130,000 feet above sea level). The environment in the middle segment of the near-space, upper stratosphere, 30–48 kilometres above sea level, is similar to the environment on the surface of Mars: dry, cold, hypobaric pressure, and exposed to high doses of UV irradiation, making it ideal for students looking to test cube satellites and other scientific and technological experiments for durability.

Highlights



The bursary funds of US$2,500 provided quarterly by the Pulsar Scholars initiative to STEM students will be used to pay SMSTS to test student projects and experiments in suborbital conditions.

This partnership will provide students with reliable, proven, and sustainable test flights at heavily discounted rates for educational missions. By covering the full cost of the flight, the bursary ensures students have access to the resources and support they need to advance and test their projects effectively.



Marc Farrington, Pulsar's Head of PR & Partnerships commented: “Our in-house outreach initiative, Pulsar Scholars, has been providing quarterly bursaries of US$2,500 to support higher education students pursuing STEM subjects since 2023. Through our partnership with SMSTS, Pulsar Scholars will support their Academic Space Programme giving students an opportunity to test and validate the durability of their projects in one of the world's most extreme environments.”

The Partnership

As SMSTS transitions from hydrogen-filled space balloons to align more closely with best practices in ballooning, primary helium is becoming the preferred lifting gas for its suborbital flights, offering sustainability on par with hydrogen.

SMSTS is expanding its Academic Space Programme, offering students the opportunity to test their science projects at high altitudes. Recognising the vital role of higher education in advancing scientific discovery, Pulsar, a science-focused company, has introduced the Pulsar Scholars initiative to support cutting-edge student projects. As part of this initiative, Pulsar will award quarterly bursaries of USD$2,500 to STEM students seeking to test their projects and experiments in suborbital conditions. The bursary funds will be used by students to pay SMSTS, which provides reliable, proven, and sustainable test flights at heavily discounted rates for educational missions. By covering the full cost of the flight, the bursary ensures students have access to the resources and support they need to advance and test their projects effectively.

About Send My Stuff to Space Ltd

Founded by a team of educators, professors, and scientists passionate about making the wonders of spaceflight accessible to young people, SMSTS has established itself as a leader in educational space balloon flights. With hundreds of sustainable flights completed and a flawless 100% client payload recovery rate, the SMSTS operates under strict regulations set by the Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) and adheres to the Code of Federal Regulations (“CFR”). Trusted by prominent brands such as Mastercard, Oreo, Sony, Movember, and Canterbury, as well as launching with staff and students from top universities like the University of Maine, a renowned public land-grant research institution, and Middlebury College, one of the prestigious“Little Ivies,” SMSTS continues to uphold its reputation for innovation and excellence.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

On behalf Pulsar Helium Inc.

“Thomas Abraham-James”

President, CEO and Director

