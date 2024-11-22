Meghalaya Govt To Come Up With SOP To End VIP Culture: CM Sangma

(MENAFN- IANS) Shillong, Nov 22 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Conrad K. Sangma on Friday announced that the will come up with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on the use of sirens, tinted glasses, and flickering lights--the common features of the 'VIP culture'--and the same will be strictly implemented to minimise the inconvenience to the public in the state.

The Chief Minister said,“I have been receiving a large number of complaints and concerns from citizens about what people are calling VIP culture. It is, of course, a matter of concern. But we also have to look at it from multiple angles. There is a concern for security and safety, which should not be mixed with the aspect of culture. Safety and security are one aspect, which is something we personally feel is important and should not be compromised. But if that safety and security concern becomes more of an attitude, and it is used in the wrong way, then I think that really is the problem.”

Therefore, he said that it is important to regulate it in the right way. The Chief Minister informed that last week he had a meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home (Police), Prestone Tynsong, Chief Secretary, Director-General of Police (DGP), and the police department was asked to prepare an SOP as to who can and who cannot use sirens, tinted glasses, and flickering lights.

Once prepared, the SOP will be strictly implemented, including the protocols to be followed while using sirens, flickering lights, and other devices, the Chief Minister stated.

Sangma said that the SOP will be brought before the Cabinet by next week.“We will be creating a strict SOP regarding who can and who cannot use the sirens, tinted glasses, or flickering lights; where they can be used and how they should be used.”

However, he mentioned the matter of safety and security is also a concern. There are protocols that need to be followed for those who come under the different categories of security like Z plus, Z, and Y, and these are defined protocols, which cannot be compromised, the Chief Minister said.

CM Sangma said:“Those aspects need to be balanced. As I had mentioned, keeping the safety and security matter in front of us, we will work towards ensuring that this safety and security is not abused in a manner in which it becomes a nuisance to the public. The balancing of these two is what is required."

“We hope that through this SOP, which will come out very soon, and which we will be passing in the Cabinet, we should be able to minimise the inconvenience caused to the public,” he added.