Moci Organises Training Programme On Madrid System For International Registration Of Trademarks

DOHA: The of Commerce and Industry, in partnership with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), successfully conducted a high-impact training program on the Madrid System for the International Registration of Trademarks. This initiative specifically targeted private sector institutions and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Qatar, aiming to empower them with comprehensive knowledge of the Madrid Protocol's benefits and practical application.

Reaffirming the Ministry's dedication to fostering robust intellectual property (IP) rights protection, the program sought to equip both current and prospective users with the tools needed to navigate international trademark registration seamlessly. It also underscored the extensive legal protections afforded by the Madrid Protocol, reinforcing its significance for businesses seeking global competitiveness.

The training delved into critical areas, including an overview of IP principles, the strategic importance of trademarks, and the step-by-step process of international trademark registration-from application submission and examination by the office of origin to the rigorous review by WIPO.

Participants also gained valuable insights into common pitfalls in international applications and learned effective methods to address correction notifications from both the office of origin and WIPO via the e-Filing

system.

Further, the program shed light on the legal safeguards available to rights holders, detailing the implications of international registration, the refusal period, and correspondence related to protection status, as well as the processes for substitution and transformation.

Other focal points included subsequent designation, renewal, and procedures for cancellations and registrations. Participants explored the suite of electronic tools and services provided by the Madrid System, streamlining access to critical resources.