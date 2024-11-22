Centre Releases Rs 448 Crore As Grant For Rural Local Bodies In Karnataka

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The Union has released Rs 448.29 crore for the rural local bodies in Karnataka as the first instalment of the 15th Finance Commission grant to the state during the Year 2024-25, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

These funds are for all eligible 5,949 Gram Panchayats of the state, the statement mentioned.

The Government of India through the of Panchayati Raj and Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation) recommends the release of 15th-FC Grants to States for Rural Local Bodies which are then released by the Ministry of Finance. The allocated grants are recommended and released in two instalments in a financial year.

The Untied Grants will be utilized by Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) for location-specific felt needs, under the 29 subjects enshrined in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution, except for salaries and other establishment costs. The Tied Grants can be used for the basic services of (a) sanitation and maintenance of ODF status, and this should include management and treatment of household waste, and human excreta and faecal sludge management in particular and for the supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.

The Government of India is taking strong steps to strengthen rural self-governance by providing Fifteenth Finance Commission Grants to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) / Rural Local Bodies (RLBs). This funding helps in making local governing bodies more effective, responsible, and independent, leading to sustainable and lasting progress in rural areas.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', this initiative promotes growth that benefits all and encourages people's participation. These local bodies are key to India's development and are helping build Viksit Bharat.

The 15th Finance Commission was established by the Government of India on November 27, 2017, to make recommendations on fiscal matters and tax devolution for the five years starting April 1, 2020. The Commission's recommendations were valid until the financial year 2025-26.