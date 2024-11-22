Stocks Narrow Price Movement, Decline In Liquidity Affected QSE Index Performance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Qatar (QSE) ended this week's trading with a 0.58 percent decrease, losing 60.260 points to stand at 10,394 points compared to last week.

In this context, advisor Ramzi Qasmieh told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the QSE general index closed in the red zone for the second consecutive week after it declined this week by around 0.58 percent, knowing that the general index declined during the previous week by more than 1 percent.

The financial advisor noted during this week that the general index moved within a sideways range for a period that was not short, with narrow price movement for most stocks, in addition to a decline in liquidity levels during the current week, falling by around 275 percent compared to the previous week.

When addressing the sector level, the financial advisor indicated that all sectors stabilised in the red zone during the current week, with the industrial sector recording the largest losses, with a decline of 1.08 percent due to the decline in the Industries Qatar stock.

The communications sector also declined by nearly 1 percent with Ooredoo closing in the red zone, while the real estate sector was the least declining sector during the current week, as its percentage decreased by 0.16 percent.

He pointed out that the index ended the last sessions of the current week with a decline of about 0.42 percent, moving below the 10,400 points barrier, which represented support levels for the index, and closed at 10,394 points.

Qasmieh concluded his weekly reading of the QSE performance by pointing out that investors are anticipating the announcement of the FTSE review results at the end of the week, as well as the implementation of the Morgan Stanley review results next week.