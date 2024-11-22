Qatar-Korea Trade And Investment Forum Discusses Ways To Bolster Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Seoul: The Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Republic of Korea organised the“Qatar-Korea Trade and Forum” as part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of establishing relations between the two countries. The event was organised in cooperation with the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), and with the participation of the Investment Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar); the Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ); and the Public Works Authority (Ashghal).

Speaking at the function, Qatar's Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, H E Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Hamar praised the role of Korean institutions, including KITA, in strengthening Qatari-Korean relations. He expressed hope that the forum would open new horizons for cooperation in various fields, and contribute to providing new opportunities for investment and increasing trade exchange between the two countries.

For his part, Chairman of the Korea International Trade Association, Dr. Jin Sik Yoon said that the forum is a culmination of the two countries' achievements, hailing the strong friendly relations between his country and the State of Qatar, which reflect in various sectors, including the economy, culture and sports.

He pointed to the significant contribution of Korean companies to investment projects in Qatar, while stressing Qatari liquefied natural gas contribution in advancing Korea's economic growth.

Several papers were presented during the forum on investment opportunities and laws, and foreign investments in the State of Qatar; the facilities provided by the Invest Qatar; business opportunities available in free zones; and construction and infrastructure projects in Qatar.