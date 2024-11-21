Top Events On November 22: India-Australia Test, C2C Advanced Systems IPO, Amit Shah To Visit Delhi Police HQ , And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top events on November 22: From the pitch to the global stage,

a flurry of news developments is expected today. The cricketing world will be captivated by the India-Australia Test series, while officials of the World Organisation will meet to decide if Mpox remains a global health emergency.



India-Australia Test Series 2024-25 Begins

The cricketing rivalry between India and Australia reaches new heights as the two teams clash in a five-match Test series, which started today at the Optus in Perth. This is the first time India is playing a five-match Test series in Australia, since the competition was renamed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Jasprit Bumrah takes charge as India 's stand-in captain, while Pat Cummins leads the Australian side. Fans in India can watch the match live on Star Sports Network or stream it on Disney Plus Hotstar.

C2C Advanced Systems IPO will open for subscription on Friday, November 22, and close on Tuesday, November 26. C2C Advanced Systems IPO price has been fixed in the range of ₹214 to ₹226 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 600 equity shares and in multiples of 600 equity shares thereafter.

WHO to Review Mpox Emergency Status

The World Health Organization (WHO ) is set to meet to decide if Mpox remains a global health emergency. The virus, particularly active in Africa, was classified as a public health emergency of international concern in August. The move followed the spread of a new variant, clade Ib.

The third bail hearing for rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs is set for Friday. A federal judge ruled earlier that evidence from a controversial jail cell sweep would not be considered in court. The prosecution has also been ordered to destroy its copies of related documents.

Russian Foreign Minister in Belarus

Sergei Lavrov is attending a joint meeting of foreign ministries of Russia and Belarus in Brest. This annual meeting aligns efforts between the two nations on the international stage.

President Murmu to open Lokmanthan-2024

President Droupadi Murmu is in Hyderabad to inaugurate Lokmanthan 2024. The international conference and cultural festival will take place at Shilpa Kala Vedika.

Amit Shah to Visit Delhi Police Headquarters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit the Delhi Police Headquarters today. He will receive a briefing on the law and order situation from Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and senior officials.

Second Day of MAMA Awards

The 2024 MAMA Awards, a premier K-pop event, continues in Osaka, Japan. Hosted by Park Bo-gum and Kim Tae-ri, the awards span three days this year.

Germany faces the Netherlands today in the Davis Cup semifinals in Spain. Germany, aiming for their first title since 1993, reached the semis after beating Canada, while the Netherlands knocked out Spain, ending Rafael Nadal's storied career.