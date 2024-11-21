Globus Spirits Limited Unveils A New Chapter In Indian Single Malts Under DŌAAB India Craft Whisky

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, November 19, 2024 – Globus Spirits Limited proudly announces the launch of its inaugural single malt whisky under the brand DŌAAB India Craft Whisky, marking its foray into the luxury segment of India's growing whisky market.



DŌAAB India Craft Whisky represents a modern take on Indian whiskies, crafted with a spirit of exploration and innovation. The name Dōaab, derived from the Hindi words "dō" (two) and "aab" (water), refers to the fertile land between two rivers-symbolizing the richness and dynamism that emerge from the convergence of distinct perspectives.



This philosophy is at the heart of DŌAAB. It is a journey of curiosity and discovery, dedicated to creating limited-edition expressions that reflect the evolving tastes of a new India. A harmonious blend of two-perspectives, influences, and generations-DŌAAB is designed for an audience eager to break the mould and embrace the unexpected.



The brand's first limited-edition release, 01 Six Blind Men and the Elephant, takes inspiration from the iconic Indian fable. Crafted entirely in 100% ex-bourbon barrels, this single malt whisky is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship and collaboration. Limited to just 500 casks, it pays homage to the collective effort of those who contributed to its creation.



With packaging adorned with motifs inspired by Rajasthan's mandana art, 01 Six Blind Men and the Elephant merges tradition and modernity, offering a whisky that is both rare and unconventional. This expression celebrates the art of blending two perspectives to create something truly greater than the sum of its parts.



As consumer preferences increasingly shift towards premium, craft spirits, DŌAAB India Craft Whisky is poised to cater to the discerning tastes of whisky enthusiasts. Its superior distillation process, captivating narrative, and elegant packaging position it as a standout offering for both connoisseurs and those new to single malts.



Speaking on the launch, Mr. Shekhar Swarup, Joint Managing Director of Globus Spirits Limited, remarked: "Within two years the company has innovated into various segments in the drinks industry of India and we are proud to raise the standards with the launch of DŌAAB. As a company we continue to aspire for more and will offer the best offerings cutting across all segments. Dōaab India Craft Whisky, 01 Single Malt Whisky is being launch in a 750 ml bottle with the price range of Rs 4500 - 5500 depending on the state and its applicable pricing structure as per norms. The brand begins its journey with an introduction in Delhi, Gurgaon, Lucknow & Jaipur. This exceptional offering will make its inroads gradually to more states catering to Single Malt Whisky consumers. DŌAAB India Craft Whisky invites you to embark on a journey of exploration-where tradition meets innovation, and every sip tells a story."





About Globus Spirits Limited :



With over 30 years of presence in India's Alco-Bev industry and roots in distillation dating back to 1958, Globus Spirits Ltd. has played a pivotal role in shaping the industry. Combining deep market insights, an understanding of consumer preferences, and a robust distribution network across multiple states, Globus Spirits caters to diverse product categories. Its fully integrated distilleries in Rajasthan, Haryana, West Bengal, and Bihar produce Rectified Spirit, Grain Neutral Alcohol (ENA), value-priced spirits, and premium spirits. Spanning manufacturing and consumer segments, Globus Spirits maintains a strong presence across the entire value chain & committed to maintaining the highest standards of distilling craftsmanship.

