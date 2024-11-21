Honda Targets 1,000Km EV Range With New Battery Technology

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Honda Motor is set to revolutionize electric vehicle (EV) with its ambitious solid-state battery project. The Japanese automaker plans to begin test production of these advanced batteries in January 2025, marking a significant shift in storage for EVs.



The new production line, located in Tochigi prefecture, Japan, will span 27,400 square meters. Honda is investing 43 billion yen ($278 million) in this venture, aiming to integrate these batteries into new cars by the late 2020s.



Solid-state batteries offer substantial advantages over traditional lithium-ion batteries, including longer driving ranges and enhanced safety.



Honda expects to double EV driving ranges with this technology, potentially extending to 1,000 kilometers per charge for midsized EVs by the 2040s.



Cost reduction is a key focus, with Honda targeting a 25% decrease in battery costs by the late 2020s. The company also plans to reduce battery weight by 35% initially, further improving vehicle efficiency and performance.







This initiative reflects a broader industry trend, with other major automakers like Toyota and Nissan also investing in solid-state battery technology. The competition is driving rapid advancements in the field.

Honda's In-House Battery Development

Honda's production facility will maintain extremely low humidity levels to prevent the formation of toxic gases during manufacturing. This move towards in-house battery development aligns with Honda's goal to phase out gasoline-powered vehicles by 2040.



The potential applications for solid-state batteries extend beyond cars to aircraft and motorcycles, suggesting widespread adoption across various industries.



Japanese companies lead in solid-state batter research, potentially regaining ground in the global battery market currently dominated by Chinese and South Korean firms.



While Honda's investment represents a significant gamble, success could dramatically reshape the EV landscape. Technical and economic challenges remain, but this bold move may set the stage for a new era in transportation technology.



The development of solid-state batteries could accelerate the global transition to electric mobility, addressing key concerns such as range anxiety and making EVs more accessible to a wider market supply EV batteries.



In China, Honda has teamed up with Contemporary Amperex Technology, the leading battery supplier known as CATL. In North America, Honda formed a joint venture with South Korea's LG group.



Now Honda will develop in-house battery technology to meet its goal of eliminating gasoline-powered vehicles from its product lineup by 2040.



The competition to develop solid-state batteries has intensified worldwide. Toyota Motor aims to roll out a mass-production vehicle with the battery in 2027 or 2028. The range would be 1,200 km or 2.4 times the current maximum range.



IM Motors, a brand under Shanghai-based automaker SAIC Motor, plans to install solid-state batteries in EVs from 2027. Honda is considering using solid-state batteries for other applications, such as aircraft and motorcycles.

