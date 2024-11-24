Jammu Police Act Tough On Those Renting Properties To Rohingyas Without Verification

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Nov 25 (IANS) In a significant step to curb the illegal influx of Rohingya refugees and to ensure public safety, the Jammu have identified several instances and registered cases against landlords who have knowingly or unknowingly rented their properties to Rohingya refugees, who are undocumented and pose a potential security threat, a police statement said on Sunday.

The District Commissioner of Jammu has issued an order making police verification of tenants mandatory for all property owners in the district.

Police said this directive comes in light of increasing concerns regarding the potential threat posed by anti-social elements and unauthorized individuals who may use rented properties for illegal activities.

"Jammu Police have initiated a comprehensive investigation in this regard, and two such cases, FIR 182/2024 and FIR 184/2024, both under section 223 of BNS have been registered in the Police Station Nowabad against Farman Ali, resident of Bhawani Nagar, Talab Tillo Jammu; and Azam Malik, a resident of Ashti Mohalla, Batmaloo, Srinagar respectively," the statement said.

"Three cases, FIR 296/2024, FIR 297/2024 and FIR 298/2024, all under section 223 of BNS have also been registered in the Police Station Bahu Fort against Asima Latief D/o Abdul Latief R/o Rehima Abad, Bathindi; Mohd Shakeel S/o Rahim Ali R/o Rehima Abad, Bathindi; and Zakir Hussain S/o Khurshed Ali R/o Dungian, Bathindi, respectively."

The statement added that the Jammu Police remains committed to safeguarding the interests of the public and urges all landlords to exercise due diligence and conduct thorough police verification of tenants before renting out their properties.

The Rohingya are described as a stateless ethnic group who predominantly follow Islam and reside in Rakhine State of Myanmar.

Certain reports suggest that ahead of the violence in 2017, when over 7 lakh Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh, an estimated 1.4 million Rohingyas resided in Myanmar.

Many Rohingyas are believed to have crossed over to India from Bangladesh over the last few years.

Rohingyas, in large numbers, reside in Bangladesh as refugees.