US senator cautions about invading Netherlands

(MENAFN) US Senator Tom Cotton has strongly criticized the International Criminal Court (ICC) after it issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu. Referring to the American Service-Members’ Protection Act, also known as the ‘Hague Invasion Act,’ Cotton suggested the use of military force against the Netherlands-based court. The Act allows the US president to take "all means necessary" to free Americans or allied individuals detained by the ICC.

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes related to the Gaza conflict. The court also filed similar charges against Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif. Cotton denounced the ICC as a "kangaroo court" and its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, as a "deranged fanatic," threatening those who attempt to enforce the warrants.

The 'Hague Invasion Act,' passed in 2002, was designed to protect US citizens from the court’s jurisdiction, and it permits military action if necessary. Cotton's remarks came amid widespread US opposition to the ICC’s decision, while several European nations, including the Netherlands and Italy, have pledged to comply with the court's orders. The ICC charges against Netanyahu and Gallant accuse them of using starvation as a method of warfare in Gaza, depriving civilians of essential resources.

