Minister Of Social Development And Family Honors Outstanding Initiatives Of Private Associations, Institutions

Doha, Qatar: of Social Development and Family (MSDF), HE Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, has honored the qualitative initiatives of private associations and institutions during a ceremony organized by MSDF within the framework of its unwavering support for partnership with them, in recognition of their vital operations that support the ministry's functions.

Held in Doha today, the ceremony was attended by HE Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti, MSDF's Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs Fahd Mohammed Al Khayarin, alongside several chairpersons and members of the boards of directors of private associations and institutions, along with executive directors.





The honoring ceremony came in recognition of the extraordinary efforts of private associations and institutions dedicated to serving the community and reinforcing the sustainable development, in addition to underscoring the importance of their role in fostering partnership with state institutions to achieve the national development goals.



Those private associations and institutions undertake an instrumental role in advancing the local community, Al Khayarin underlined, adding that collaboration between the public and private sectors is a fundamental factor to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), since these qualitative initiatives reflect dedication and innovation in serving the society.



Al Khayarin affirmed that he feels a sense of pride in the tangible milestones these projects have achieved, underlining that the ceremony came within the unyielding efforts devoted to fostering the role of private associations and institutions in executing development projects.



He noted the MSDF's steadfast commitment to supporting these initiatives and providing an environment conducive for optimizing the level of offered social services.



For his part, Director of the Private Associations and Institutions Department, Naji Al Aji, affirmed that supporting the qualitative initiatives aims to spur social institutions to continue offering innovative services and contribute to building far more cohesive and enduring communities.



In addition, the ceremony witnessed the honoring of the associations that won outstanding initiatives, where the Qatar Livestock Society (ANAAM) snagged first place, followed by the Qatar Arabic Language Association in second place, and the Qatar Society of Engineers in third place.



Supportive entities were also recognized, including the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs' General Directorate of Endowments and, Qatar Charity (QC), associations participating in offering diverse initiatives, such as Qatar Society of Radio Amateurs (QARS), the Qatari Women Association for Economic Awareness &

Investment, the Qatar Lawyers Association, the Qatar's Mental Health Friends Association and the Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants.



Honored were also members of the jury committee for their instrumental role in evaluating the initiatives and ensuring their compliance with standards. Additionally, numerous associations featured their salient achievements, and successful projects were highlighted in recognition for their contribution to improving the livelihood of the targeted segments.