Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Monday will see scattered clouds and become hazy to misty at places later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will also see scattered clouds with a chance of light rain , the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea at places at first.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly 05 to15 KT becomes variable less than 04 KT later.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly northwesterly to northeasterly 06 to16 KT gusting to 23 KT at first.

The visibility will be 5 - 10 KM / 3 KM or less at places later.

The sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 FT. Offshore, it will be 2 - 4 FT, rises to 7 FT at places at first.