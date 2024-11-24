Assam Governor Pays Tribute To Lachit Borphukan On His 402Nd Birth Anniversary

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 24 (IANS) On the occasion of the 402nd birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Borphukan on Sunday, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya paid rich floral tributes to the 17th century legendary military leader at a function held at Raj Bhavan, an official said.

The day is celebrated to honour the bravery and leadership of Lachit Borphukan. Governor Acharya, while paying his reverence, said: "Lachit Borphukan was one of the greatest military leaders of our country and a source of inspiration to all. His great victory in the battle of Saraighat over the Mughal makes him one of the greatest leaders of medieval India."

Acharya said that his prodigious legacy and legendary acts should be a lesson for every Indian.

He also hoped the observance of the birthday of the greats like Lachit would be an opportunity to get the younger generation abreast with the rich legacy the great Ahom General had left behind for posterity.

Officers and staff of Raj Bhavan also paid floral tributes to the great Lachit Borphukan.

Ahom Army general Lachit Borphukan is best remembered for leading the Ahom Army and preventing an invasion by the far more powerful Mughal Forces, led by Ram Singh I, at the Battle of Saraighat (1671).

About a year later, in April 1672, he passed away.

Since Lachit Borphukan has become a potent symbol of Assam's historical autonomy, there is a lot of interest in him now.

Momai Tamuli Borbarua, a commoner who became a Borbarua under Pratap Singha, was the mother of Lachit, the youngest child.

His niece was Ramani Gabharu, the Ahom princess who was ceded to the Mughals as part of the Treaty of Ghilajharighat, and his sister was Pakhari Gabhoru, a queen to the Ahom monarchs Jayadhwaj Singha, Chakradhwaj Singha, and Samaguria Raja.

After establishing his main camp at Kaliabar, Lachit Borphukan launched two divisions into Guwahati in August 1667.

Following a string of engagements, Itakhuli fell in November 1667, allowing Lachit Borphukan to retake Guwahati.