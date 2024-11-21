Mexican Stock Market Rallies As Peso Holds Steady
Date
11/21/2024 3:22:58 PM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican stock market showed signs of recovery on Thursday morning, breaking an eight-day losing streak. Investors kept a watchful eye on Political developments in the United States as they navigated the market landscape.
The S&P/BMV IPC, Mexico's main stock index, rose 0.11% to 50,225.21 points. This index tracks the performance of the most traded local stocks.
Similarly, the FTSE BIVA index of the Institutional stock exchange increased by 0.13% to 1,026.97 points. Most Stocks within the benchmark index traded higher.
Grupo Carso, owned by Carlos Slim, led the gains with a 1.57% increase to 117.40 pesos. Gruma followed with a 1.08% rise to 342.89 pesos, while PINFRA grew by 0.88% to 182.61 pesos.
The market's upward movement came after a challenging period. The S&P/BMV IPC had fallen for eight consecutive sessions, accumulating a 4.14% loss.
Investors remained cautious as they awaited information about the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the Mexican peso weakened against the U.S. dollar for the second day in a row.
Peso Depreciates Amid Global Market Fluctuations
The exchange rate reached 20.3513 pesos per dollar, representing a depreciation of 2.90 cents or 0.14% from the previous day's official rate of 20.3223.
The dollar's value fluctuated between a high of 20.4070 and a low of 20.2619 pesos. The Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, dropped 0.04% to 106.64 points.
Global markets remained focused on potential policies of the incoming U.S. administration and their possible impacts. Adding to the peso's weakness was news of a Russian ballistic missile attack on Ukraine.
Economic data from the United States also influenced market sentiment. Weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fell, while a report on manufacturing activity came in below expectations.
In Mexico, retail sales data showed growth for the third consecutive month in September. Grupo Financiero Banorte noted a 0.1% increase compared to the previous month, according to figures released by INEGI.
MENAFN21112024007421016031ID1108912621
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.