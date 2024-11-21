Ukraine, Finland's Defense Ministers Discuss Strengthening Ukrainian Defense Capabilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a meeting in Copenhagen, Defense Rustem Umerov of Ukraine and his Finnish counterpart Antti Häkkänen discussed the possibilities of strengthening Ukrainian defense capabilities with Finnish defense products.

"Finland is one of our most important partners, and I sincerely appreciate the active development of cooperation between our countries in recent years," Umerov said.

According to him, during the meeting, "we discussed opportunities to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities on the battlefield with Finnish defense products”.

The minister informed that they "agreed on further development of bilateral cooperation in military tech, particularly in the field of telecommunications".

"We also see excellent prospects for partnerships between our countries' defense industry enterprises.," Umerov emphasized.

"For its part, Ukraine is ready to share its unique experience in modernly countering an aggressor-a nation with which Finland, like Ukraine, shares a common border," the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry added, thanking Häkkänen for his openness to cooperation.

