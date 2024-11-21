Sela Cloud Hires Ruben Abdalian As Director Of Sales, Google Cloud

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sela Cloud Appoints Ruben Abdalian as Director of Sales

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sela Cloud , a Premier Tier Cloud Services Partner for AWS, Cloud , and Microsoft Azure, announced today that Ruben Abdalian has joined the company as Director of Sales, Google Cloud. With deep expertise in the Google Cloud ecosystem, Abdalian's appointment is a key component of Sela Cloud's broader strategy to growth amid rising market demand for Google Cloud services.

Ruben brings more than ten years of experience in cloud solutions, strategic account management, and technology sales. In his new role, he will spearhead the go-to-market (GTM) strategy for Sela Cloud's GCP services, driving sales, boosting revenue, and strengthening the company's partnership with Google. Ruben's expertise in Google Cloud products and dedication to customer success will play a vital role as he leads Sela Cloud's GCP expansion, partnering with clients to deliver impactful cloud solutions and managed services. Known for his hands-on approach and focus on client-centered digital transformation, Ruben is ready to drive results and innovation at Sela Cloud.

“Sela Cloud is uniquely positioned in the cloud services marketplace, driven by its exceptional engineering talent and a proven ability to deliver transformative results for customers. Our unparalleled capabilities and growing momentum with Google Cloud enable us to meet the evolving needs of businesses while fostering strong, collaborative relationships with our cloud partners.” said Abdalian.“I'm thrilled to join Sela Cloud and be part of a team that is redefining how businesses innovate and accelerate their cloud journeys. Having worked with Google Cloud for years, I'm excited to bring my experience to Sela Cloud and collaborate with partners to present such a compelling offering. Sela Cloud's commitment to delivering tailored support and driving customer success sets it apart, and I look forward to helping businesses progress along the cloud maturity scale and achieve their goals faster.”

Abdalian's role amplifies Sela Cloud's dedication to meeting the growing demand for businesses to innovate in the cloud. By providing truly unique and impactful solutions, Sela Cloud is empowering customers to redefine what's possible in their industries and advance their digital transformation journeys.

About Sela Cloud:

Sela Cloud is a premier cloud services partner for AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud. With over 30 years of proven success in technology partnerships, Sela Cloud provides comprehensive services across all stages of the cloud journey. These include architecture design, workload migration, artificial intelligence, data engineering, infrastructure management, continuous monitoring, performance optimization, and FinOps solutions. Backed by Fortissimo Capital, Sela Cloud employs over 500 professionals worldwide, with offices in the United States, Israel, and India. The company supports hundreds of clients, including industry leaders such as Revenera, Wiz and WiseStamp. For more infomation, visit .

