Qatar Court Issues Latest Ruling On Bin Durham Building Collapse

Doha, Qatar: Following the statement issued by the Office of the Public Prosecutor on April 18, 2023, Qatar's competent Primary Court on Thursday, November 21, 2024, issued its ruling regarding the collapse of Building No. (13) located in the Bin Durham area.

According to a statement released by the Office of the Public Prosecutor, the ruling is as follows:



The defendant, the supervising manager of the company responsible for the maintenance work, has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The defendant, the consultant of the aforementioned company, has been sentenced to three years in prison. The defendant, the owner of the building, has been sentenced to one year in prison, with the execution of the suspended prison sentence.

The court also imposed the following fines:



QR500,000 on the main accused company that carried out the maintenance work. QR20,000 on the owner of the building.

Additionally, non-Qatari defendants will be deported from the country after serving their respective sentences.

The four-story structure in Mansoura collapsed on March 22, 2023, resulting in one fatality, while seven others were rescued. The building was undergoing maintenance work at the time of the incident.

