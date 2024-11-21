Firefighters Fuel Up: Astareal® Astaxanthin Delivers Key Benefits!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AstaReal, Inc. the global leader for natural astaxanthin

announces the publication

of a significant breakthrough study in tactical athletes, focusing on the firefighting community. The study, published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, found that astaxanthin supplementation led to observed improvements in cardiometabolic metrics indicating that astaxanthin may enhance substrate utilization during exercise, which could support better overall cardiometabolic health.

Firefighters endure some of the most physically demanding and hazardous conditions, leading to a heightened risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and premature mortality. Data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) reveal that heart disease and sudden cardiac death are the leading causes of firefighter fatalities over the past three decades.

The study was led by Drew Gonzalez, PhD, in the Laboratory of Richard Kreider, PhD, Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management at Texas A&M University. Dr. Gonzalez states, "Firefighting is an extremely hazardous occupation, these individuals deal with a lot of oxidative stress. We showed that

astaxanthin can blunt, or reduce, this stress and the improvement may be translated to a quicker recovery for the firefighter being ready to go for the next emergency." The results of this pioneering research offer promising insights into how astaxanthin could contribute to improving firefighter health by enhancing exercise-related metrics.

Astaxanthin, a naturally occurring carotenoid found in microalgae and marine organisms, offers remarkable protection to both muscles and the cardiovascular system through its unique mechanisms. This powerful antioxidant plays a significant role in improving ventilatory anaerobic threshold (VANT), which is a key measure of physical performance. VANT refers to the point during exercise at which the body starts to produce more lactic acid than it can clear away, leading to fatigue. By reducing oxidative stress and exercise-induced inflammation in the muscles, astaxanthin helps enhance the efficiency of energy production and utilization. This means that firefighters in the study pushed their limits further by supplementing with AstaReal® Astaxanthin, which helped promote their performance and recovery. These exciting results in tactical athletes highlight the potential for consumers seeking effective supplements for active nutrition and performance.

About AstaReal Inc.

AstaReal Inc. is a manufacturer and supplier of the world's leading and most studied natural astaxanthin from algae supported by 160+ studies. AstaReal stands at the forefront of innovation in natural antioxidants.

