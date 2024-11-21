Five Dead Bodies Recovered In Bihar’S Muzaffarpur

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 21 (IANS) At least five dead bodies were recovered from different areas of Muzaffarpur in Bihar on Thursday.

Among the one of the five deceased is Krishna Kamal Mahanata, a businessman from Guwahati, Assam, whose body was later found drowned in the Rajwada Budhi Gandak under the Mushari station area.

Initial reports indicate that Mahanata had been under significant stress due to substantial losses in his business and missing money. His son confirmed that this stress had been affecting his behaviour, with Mahanata often acting strangely and expressing a desire to reside in Muzaffarpur.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, the police have launched a detailed investigation to rule out foul play and ascertain the exact circumstances leading to his death. The dead body was sent to SKMCH for postmortem,” said Vikram Sihag, City SP Muzaffarpur.

A youth was found dead with blood stains all over the place on the roadside on Thursday morning. The incident occurred at the Dighra locality under the Sadar police station area. While the police, led by SDPO Town-2 Vinita, have preliminarily labelled it a road accident, locals suspect murder. The dead body of the individual has been sent to a hospital, and further clarity is awaited after reports.

The third incident occurred at Morsandi Village, Motipur Police Station when police found the dead body of a man on the bank of the Budhi Gandak River. Although police sent a dead body for postmortem, his identity remains unknown. However, locals suspect a murder in this case.

The fourth incident occurred at Tirhut Embankment under the jurisdiction of Sahibganj Police Station when a youth was found dead. Police have sent the dead body to SKMCH for treatment

The fifth incident occurred at Singhon Mishraulia Village under the Sakra Police Station area when a middle-aged man was reportedly thrown from a truck and found dead by the roadside. Police suspected that the individual might be a businessman. The police, led by SI Avinash Kumar, have begun investigations based on witness accounts.

“All dead bodies were sent for autopsy in SKMCH. We have been thoroughly investigating all incidents, the cases must be analysed from multiple angles,” said Rural SP Vidyasagar.