Charles Schwab Reviewing PR Agency Support

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WESTLAKE, TX - services giant Charles Schwab is reviewing its PR agency report following major changes in internal leadership earlier this year, PRovoke has learned.



Schwab reps did not return request for comment. Sources, however, said the firm is actively reviewing its agency partnerships. The company currently works with Edelman.



The review comes following the appointment of two new comms leaders earlier this year - Christopher Wyse as managing director and chief corporate affairs officer and Catherine Pulley-Dennison as managing director of corporate public relations.



Wyse joined Schwab in March, bringing with him experience gleaned in senior leadership roles at the likes of Kimberly-Clark, Pepsi and Whirlpool. He succeeded Joe Carberry, who spent nearly nine years with Schwab before departing in January. Carberry is now a Breakwater Strategy partner.



Catherine Pulley-Dennison began her role at Schwab in March 2024. She oversees media relations and communications strategies, focusing on enhancing the company's reputation and managing its public image. Prior to joining Schwab, Pulley-Dennison held senior communications positions at various financial institutions, including Capital One and the American Bankers Association.







