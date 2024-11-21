New Graphic Novel 'Gladiator Bots' Explores Relationship Of Man And Machine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sci-Fi Epic Debuted at Frankfurt International Fair



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When writer/producer Kevin

E. Allison first envisioned his tale of a dystopian future in which a lone hero is forced into gladiatorial combat against robotic opponents, it took the form of a screenplay. "Mounting a big-budget can take several years," the of the prestigious UCLA Theater, Film and Television professional program said, "so I wanted to first introduce 'Gladiator Bots' to the world in the form of a graphic novel."

Writer/Producer and 'Gladiator Bots' graphic novel author Kevin E. Allison, surrounded by bots at Frankfurt International Book Fair, where the sci-fi epic sold out.

The 'Gladiator Bots' graphic novel is available in both print and digital editions from a variety of booksellers.

Continue Reading

The 180-page full-color graphic novel explores themes of identity, resistance, and transformation, as its hero, Jericho, becomes less human and more machine with each of his gladiatorial victories. "This is my meditation on what it means to be human in a world increasingly dominated by machines," said Allison. "It's also an exciting tale that will appeal to everyone from fans of movies ranging from 'Dune' to 'Blade Runner' to 'Gladiator'.

The prolific writer and producer's first film was the romcom 'Hashtag Love Swag', and his next graphic novel, 'The Last Train From Allensworth', is based on the true story of one of the first towns in California to be established and governed by African-Americans.

"I am as excited about the sequential storytelling medium of graphic novels as I am about the medium of film," Allison explained. "In so many ways, we are living in the golden age for content creators."

'Gladiator Bots' sold out earlier this year at the Frankfurt Book Fair, and is now widely available in either print or digital format from a variety of sellers, from Amazon to Barnes and Noble.

A trailer for the book can be found at .

For further information, contact Kevin E. Allison at [email protected] or (661) 717-7033.

SOURCE Kevin E. Allison Books

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED