Global Respiratory Devices Market To Reach USD 46.10 Billion By 2032, Growing At 8.27% CAGR SNS Insider

Respiratory Devices Growth is Driven by Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders and Technological Advancements.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Respiratory Devices Market was valued at USD 22.62 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 46.10 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.27% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Key Market Drivers:The Respiratory Devices Market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders and technological advancements. Essential for individuals with breathing challenges, respiratory devices deliver oxygen and maintain proper airflow, proving vital in managing conditions like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, and sleep apnea. Notably, over 936 million Americans are affected by sleep apnea, underscoring the need for advanced solutions, as highlighted by the National Council on Aging.Frequent hospital visits and an increasing emphasis on accurate diagnostics are spurring the demand for cutting-edge devices such as portable oxygen concentrators and smart CPAP machines. Organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) globally advocate for innovative respiratory technologies to combat chronic respiratory conditions, especially among aging populations. These advancements ensure better patient outcomes and position the respiratory devices market for robust, sustained growth in the coming years.Get a Free Sample Report of Respiratory Devices Market @Top Players in the Respiratory Devices Market:.Koninklijke Philips N.V..Medtronic.ResMed Inc..Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.Masimo.Getinge AG.GE HealthCare.Baxter.OMRON Corporation.Xplore Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd..Others PlayersMarket Analysis: Technological Advancements Driving GrowthDevices such as smart inhalers, wearable oxygen concentrators, and IoT-enabled ventilators have revolutionized patient care. These innovations provide enhanced monitoring capabilities, allowing real-time tracking of respiratory conditions and enabling healthcare providers to personalize treatment plans.For example, IoT-enabled respiratory devices seamlessly transmit patient data to healthcare professionals, improving long-term disease management. Furthermore, portable and lightweight solutions empower patients to maintain mobility while receiving therapy, significantly enhancing their quality of life. The integration of digital health solutions into respiratory devices exemplifies how technology continues to drive the market's expansion.Segment Highlights:By Type:The therapeutic devices segment captured the largest respiratory devices market share, accounting for 40% of the revenue 2023. This dominance stems from ongoing advancements in respiratory therapy equipment, such as ventilators and airway clearance devices, which are increasingly popular among healthcare providers and patients. Companies like Getinge AB are driving innovation, as evidenced by the launch of the Servo-c ventilator in January 2023, designed for adult and pediatric patients. Rising adoption and improved patient outcomes further solidify the therapeutic devices segment's leadership.By End User:Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) segment held a dominant position of 39% market share in 2023, attributed to the rising prevalence of respiratory conditions and increasing patient admissions. The growing number of healthcare facilities, including the 7,335 operational hospitals in the U.S., underpins this segment's dominance. Innovations in hospital-focused respiratory solutions by leading players like Philips Respironics and ResMed continue to support this trend, ensuring that hospitals and ASCs remain key contributors to market growth.Key Market SegmentsBy Type🔹 Therapeutic DevicesPositive Airway Pressure (PAP) DevicesAirway Management DevicesVentilatorsInhalersNebulizersOthers🔹 Diagnostic & Monitoring DevicesSpirometersPolysomnography DevicesPulse OximetersOthers🔹 Consumables and AccessoriesMasksNasal CannulaOthersBy Application🔹 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)🔹 Sleep Apnea🔹 Asthma🔹 Infectious Diseases🔹 OthersBy End-User🔹 Hospitals and ASCs🔹 Specialty Clinics🔹 Home Care Settings🔹 OthersNeed any customization research on Respiratory Devices Market, Enquire Now @Regional InsightsNorth America emerged as the dominant market, capturing 36% of the global share in 2023, driven by a high prevalence of respiratory diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a robust pipeline of innovative products. Regulatory milestones, such as Vivos Therapeutics' FDA approval in November 2023 for its oral appliance to treat obstructive sleep apnea, underscore the region's emphasis on technological progress. The presence of leading companies like Philips Respironics and ResMed further strengthens North America's leadership.The Asia-Pacific region is poised for the fastest growth due to its aging population and increasing awareness of respiratory health. For instance, China's government reported 297 million elderly individuals in 2023, representing a critical demographic for respiratory care products. Companies such as Fisher & Paykel Healthcare are expanding their regional presence, introducing innovative solutions tailored to the needs of aging populations.Recent Developments.March 2024 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare: Introduced a patented respiratory system capable of analyzing gas flow signals to determine patient respiratory rates, therapy compliance, and physiological progress. The system can detect interface removal and activities such as eating or talking, offering enhanced insights into long-term therapy outcomes..February 2024 – ResMed: Launched its AirCurve 11 series, a bilevel sleep respiratory device featuring inspiratory and expiratory positive airway pressure (IPAP and EPAP). Integrated with digital technology, this innovation enhances treatment for sleep apnea patients, helping them start and remain consistent with therapy.Buy Full Research Report on Respiratory Devices Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)1.3 Research Assumptions2. Executive Summary2.1 Market Overview2.2 Regional Synopsis2.3 Competitive Summary3. Research Methodology3.1 Top-Down Approach3.2 Bottom-up Approach3.3. Data Validation3.4 Primary Interviews4. Table of Contents1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)1.3 Research Assumptions2. Executive Summary2.1 Market Overview2.2 Regional Synopsis2.3 Competitive Summary3. Research Methodology3.1 Top-Down Approach3.2 Bottom-up Approach3.3. Data Validation3.4 Primary Interviews4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis4.1.1 Drivers4.1.2 Restraints4.1.3 Opportunities4.1.4 Challenges4.2 PESTLE Analysis4.3 Porter's Five Forces Model5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)5.2 Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region5.3 Device Volume, by Region (2020-2032)5.4 Healthcare Spending, by Region, (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023Continued...

