Miami's Entrepreneur Elsa Escobar Launches Exclusive Sunglasses Brand KVIKA, A Fusion Of Urban Fashion And Italian Craftsmanship

MIAMI, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the sun-soaked streets of Miami as her inspiration, young entrepreneur and design aficionado Elsa Escobar proudly announces the launch of her new sunglasses brand: KVIKA, Versatile Urban Eyewear. Handcrafted in Italy, each pair embodies the perfect blend of contemporary urban style and timeless Italian artistry.

Born and raised in Mexico, Elsa Escobar found home in Miami in 2017 after spending several years in Washington, DC. Since then, she has been captivated by the vibrant culture, dynamic energy, and sunny landscapes that define the magic city. Drawing from her experiences as a successful professional in the design/real estate industry, Elsa has channeled her passion for aesthetics into creating a brand that not only elevates personal style but also celebrates the artistry of handcrafted eyewear.

"I wanted to create a brand that resonates with individuals who appreciate the beauty of design and the joy of sunny days," says Elsa Escobar. "Each pair of sunglasses is a reflection of my love for urban environments and the exquisite craftsmanship of Italy. I believe that eyewear gives us daily opportunities to make bold statements."

Stylish Designs: Each pair of sunglasses features a variety of modern design and unique combinations of colors, catering to diverse tastes while enhancing the wearer's unique personality.



Versatility : Every design has been carefully developed with a color composition that makes the pieces perfect for agile individuals who love dynamic lifestyles.



Light Weight : Agile people must perform, so we've created lightweight stunning sunglasses for them.



Limited Edition Releases : To maintain exclusivity, each collection will feature limited edition pieces, ensuring that wearers stand out in a crowd.



Artisan Craftsmanship : Each pair is meticulously handcrafted in Italy by skilled artisans who employ traditional techniques to perfect every detail.

Iconic Red Case: To honor versatility even more, KVIKA sunglasses come in a luxurious red case that completely flattens to easily fit pockets and purses.

The launch collection, titled "Urban Sunshine" debuts with a range of stylish frames that evoke the vibrant spirit of Miami. From oversized statement pieces to sleek, minimalist designs, there is something for everyone who shares a passion for sun and style.

KVIKA will be available for purchase on the official website kvikaworld with select styles showcased at exclusive pop-up events throughout Miami and beyond.

Join us in celebrating the launch of KVIKA, Versatile Urban Eyewear by Elsa Escobar, and experience the sun like never before!

About Elsa Escobar:

Elsa Escobar is a Miami-based designer and entrepreneur whose dedication to detail and aesthetics has led her to create a brand that reflects her passion for sunny urban life. With a vision to inspire others through design, Elsa's sunglasses combine style and quality, making each piece a must-have accessory.

For more information, to schedule an interview with Elsa, or to request high-resolution images, please contact CURATORS GROUP at [email protected]



Media Contact:

Lissa Oliver

305-999-5151

[email protected]



SOURCE Elsa Escobar

