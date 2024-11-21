METALCON 2024: A Success For Participants, Award-Winners, And Veterans: Over $4500 Raised In Support Of Atlanta Veterans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) METALCON raised funds for Semper Fi and America's Fund, which assists all military veterans while advancing metal design and skills.

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- METALCON , the leading event for metal design and construction professionals, proudly announces its donation of over $4,500 to support Atlanta's veteran community. The funds collected during the 2024 METALCON show will benefit Semper Fi & America's Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing resources, support, and assistance to military veterans and their families. This contribution reflects METALCON's ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities that host its annual events.In addition to this charitable milestone, METALCON highlighted excellence in metal construction with two key programs: the MCA Design Awards and the METALCON Top Products Awards.The MCA Design Awards celebrated cutting-edge achievements in metal architecture and construction. Recognized projects ranged from commercial high-rises to sustainable residential complexes, with a focus on sustainability, innovation, and technical excellence. Notable winners included the Youth Sports Field House in Pompano Beach, FL, for its creative use of metal cladding and the solar-integrated BRIGHTSMITH Coasters facility in Morrisville, PA, which exemplified the future of green building. These awards spotlighted how metal continues to redefine construction through its versatility and environmental adaptability.The METALCON Top Products Awards honored three groundbreaking innovations in metal construction tools and materials. PPG's DuraNEXTTM Energy Curable Coil Coatings claimed the top prize for its eco-friendly, energy-saving curing technology. Malco's Power-Assisted Seamer/Cutter earned second place for revolutionizing metal roofing panel installation efficiency. Third place went to MetalForming, LLC, for the Stolarczyk Coil Processing Solution, which enhances precision and performance in coil processing.METALCON's dual focus on community impact and industry innovation reinforces its role as a leader in advancing both the metal construction field and the communities it serves. The next METALCON event is scheduled for Oct. 21-23 in Las Vegas. Companies interested in showcasing their products and services at the event can apply to become METALCON exhibitors by visiting the website.About METALCON:Established in 1991, METALCON is the only annual tradeshow and conference devoted to applying metal in design and construction. Produced by PSMJ Resources, Inc., in partnership with the Metal Construction Association, METALCON's success is based on a dynamic exhibit hall, extensive educational programs, and interactive learning opportunities. This is the event's seventh time in Atlanta. For more information, visit .

