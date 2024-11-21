Russia Fires First ICBM At Ukraine: Kyiv
11/21/2024 8:15:16 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Kyiv, Nov 21 (IANS) Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at Ukraine for the first time amid a missile attack on Dnipro city on Thursday morning, the Ukrainian Air Force said.
The ICBM was fired from Russia's Astrakhan region, the Air Force said on Telegram, without specifying the missile type, Xinhua news agency reported.
The attack included eight other missiles. The air defence shot down six cruise missiles, while the remaining missiles caused no "significant consequences," the Air Force added.
Regional governor Sergii Lysak said the massive attack on Dnipro damaged an industrial enterprise and caused two fires in the city.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment, directing questions to the Defence Ministry.
