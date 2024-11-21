Assam CM Reviews Progress Of Welfare Schemes With District Commissioners

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 21 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday held a with all the District Commissioners (DC) from his office at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati and took stock of the progress made in the districts across the state for expeditious disbursal of assistance to the beneficiaries under the government's ambitious scheme Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan.

The Chief Minister took district-specific progress of different aspects of Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan and gave suggestions to address all issues including completing the backend processes so that Rs 10 thousand can be given to the woman beneficiaries under the scheme very soon.

He said that the state government is aiming at empowering the women through this scheme, as the successful implementation would lead to achieving the government's objective of 'atmanirbhar nari'.

It may be noted that through Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, the state government has envisaged supporting women SHG (Self Help Groups) to become rural micro-entrepreneurs and facilitate them to earn annual income through financial assistance as grant aid in the form of entrepreneurship fund.

The Chief Minister asked to complete all formalities of the scheme by December this year.

Sarma also took note of the preparedness of the district administrations with regard to the early disbursal of flood relief grants through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

He asked the DCs to finalise the dates for formally handing over the financial help to the flood victims.

The Chief Minister also asked the DCs to decide on the dates after consultation with the Guardian Ministers for handing over the benefits under Anundoram Borooah Cash Award Scheme, bicycle and scooty distribution and microfinance loan waiver scheme.

He said that the benefits under all the schemes should reach the beneficiaries by the end of December this year.

Taking to X handle, Sarma wrote:“Today, I chaired a meeting with senior officials to expedite the implementation of all DBT-based welfare schemes. From strengthening Nari Shakti to Yuva Shakti, most of Assam's welfare measures are now delivered through Direct Benefit Transfer to minimise leakages.”