Zelensky: Russia Fired Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Expert Evaluations Ongoing

The President said this in his address , Ukrinform reports.

“On November 21, Ukraine marks the Day of Dignity and Freedom – remembering the two Ukrainian revolutions, honoring what Ukrainians truly are. Today, our insane neighbor has once again revealed its true nature-its disdain for dignity, freedom, and human life itself. And, most of all, its fear. Fear so overwhelming that it unleashes missile after missile, scouring the globe for more weapons-whether from Iran or North Korea,” Zelensky said.

The President stressed that today it was a new Russian missile. All the parameters: speed, altitude - match those of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Expert evaluations are underway

Zelensky noted that it's clear that Putin is using Ukraine as a testing ground.“It's also clear that he is terrified of normal life next to him. A life where people live with dignity. A country that wants to be free and has the right to be independent,” he said.

“Putin will do anything to keep his neighbor from slipping out of his grasp. And I thank every Ukrainian-men and women alike-who defend Ukraine from this evil with resilience, bravery, and strength. With dignity. Dignity. It's one of the defining words for Ukraine. And it's a word that will likely never again be spoken about Russia,” Zelensky noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of November 21, Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, one Kinzhal missile and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles on Dnipro city. Anti-aircraft missile units intercepted and destroyed six Kh-101 missiles.