Moi To Launch ESTA Allowing Qatari Nationals Visa-Free Travel To US

Doha, Qatar: The of Interior (MoI) in Qatar, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. and Border Protection, will launch the Electronic System for Authorization (ESTA) on Friday, November 22, 2024. This system enables Qatari citizens to travel to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), which allows citizens of participating countries to visit the U.S. without a visa for stays of up to 90 days.

In a statement on social media, the Ministry announced, "Following the launch of the ESTA system, Qatari citizens planning to travel to the United States can apply for travel authorization through the official ESTA website or via designated mobile applications. The application process requires completing the necessary form at least 72 hours before the travel date and meeting other requirements under the Visa Waiver Program. This includes submitting travel and identification documents to ensure eligibility for the program."

Notably, the Visa Waiver Program is a travel security initiative, and Qatar became the first country in the region to join it in September 2024. The program allows citizens of participating countries to travel for tourism, holidays, visiting friends and family, or seeking medical treatment. It also facilitates participation in social, cultural, academic, and professional events, as well as attendance at conferences and trade exhibitions.