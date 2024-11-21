Bybit Launches Gold & FX Treasure Hunt Competition: Embark On A Quest For Real Gold Rewards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce the & FX Treasure Hunt - a unique competition tailored for enthusiasts and traders of traditional assets. This event presents a rare opportunity to compete for high-value prizes, including real bars and coins, as part of an exciting trading journey. Against the backdrop of Bitcoin's ascent and gold's resurgence, the Treasure Hunt offers traders a golden chance to capitalize on global dynamics.

Discovering Real Gold Rewards in the Gold & FX Treasure Hunt

The Gold & FX Treasure Hunt rewards traders with an array of coveted prizes, from gold bars and coins to significant USDT payouts. Participants can register and qualify by trading a minimum of 100 lots across supported contracts like Gold and Forex on Bybit's MT5 platform.

Bybit MT5: A Gateway to Diversified Global Trading for Forex Professionals

Bybit MT5 empowers forex and commodity traders with direct access to markets such as Forex, Metals, Commodities, Oil, and Indices, all seamlessly traded with USDT. The platform offers a familiar and sophisticated trading environment for those transitioning to Bybit's powerful interface, crafted to support both experienced and new forex traders.

Key Details of Bybit's Gold & FX Treasure Hunt

Two Ways to Join the Hunt:

1. Gold & FX PnL Battlefield:



How to Compete: Trading at least 100 lots on Gold, Forex, and other eligible contracts on Bybit MT5.

Prizes: Top-performing traders will be rewarded with real gold bars, gold coins, and exclusive USDT rewards. Highlight: Seizing a chance to win real gold and becoming part of an elite circle of top traders.



2. Bybit Gold & FX Newcomers' Perk:



How to Participate: New traders can join by trading as few as 2 lots to earn a 5 USDT token. Availability: Limited to the first 6,000 newcomers on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bybit's Gold & FX Treasure Hunt offers crypto and forex traders the rare opportunity to expand their portfolios with real gold rewards while leveraging Bybit MT5's robust platform for a seamless trading experience.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

