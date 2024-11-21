South Korea team captain commends Palestinian team’s resilience following 1-1 draw

(MENAFN) Son Heung-min, the captain of South Korea and Tottenham Hotspur, commended the Palestinian national team for their resilience after their 1-1 draw in the 2026 Asian qualifying match. Playing in difficult conditions, especially being forced to play away from home due to the ongoing conflict, Palestine showed great determination. Son expressed admiration for the team, saying that their effort in such challenging times was something everyone could learn from.



The match, which took place at the Amman International Stadium, saw Palestine take an early lead through Zeid Qunbar. However, Son quickly equalized for South Korea in the 16th minute. Son acknowledged that South Korea made the game more difficult for themselves due to mistakes, but highlighted the team’s strong response in equalizing swiftly, showing good performance despite the pressure.



South Korea leads Group B with 14 points after six matches, while Palestine sits at the bottom of the group with just three points. With the 2026 World Cup qualifiers ongoing, the two top teams from each group will secure a spot in the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico. South Korea, who co-hosted the 2002 World Cup and has appeared in 11 tournaments, remains hopeful of qualifying for their 12th appearance.



Palestine, due to the ongoing violence in Gaza, has been forced to play its home games on neutral grounds. The conflict, which escalated after a Hamas attack on Israel, has resulted in a significant loss of life, with nearly 44,000 people killed, many of them women and children. The humanitarian crisis continues to escalate, further highlighting the challenges faced by the Palestinian people both on and off the pitch.

