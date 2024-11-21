BJP’S Sambit Patra Mocks Rahul Gandhi Over ‘India Hijacked’ Claims

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) BJP MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday lashed out at the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over holding a press with his version of 'ek hain toh safe hain' and also rebutted his 'hijacking' claims.

Sambit Patra, taking strong offence to MP's purported claims of 'India has been hijacked', mockingly said that his statement is correct but he got the tense wrong.

“India isn't hijacked; it was already hijacked! The Gandhi family were the hijackers, and the commando (Modi Ji) freed it,” Patra told persons.

BJP spokesperson said that the Gandhi family and the Congress are unable to tolerate that India is continuously moving towards becoming the third largest economy of the world and hence they keep venting out their grudge.

“Since 2002, you, your mother and your party have been continuously trying to destroy the credibility of PM Modi. Today, the Prime Minister has been given the 'Highest Civilian Award' in another country, thousands of miles away. This is PM Modi's credibility,” he said while adding that Rahul and his mother are themselves out of jail on bail.

Patra further accused the Congress MP and his 'international structure' of attacking the Indian market.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya also took to X to share the growth data and Worker Population Ratio (WPR) to counter the Congress' charge.

“India has made significant progress on the employment front under the Modi government. They should take a hard look at their own performance during the UPA era,” Malviya said.

He further stated that the Congress ecosystem's baseless claims have crumbled in the face of data, as it shows the Modi government delivering on employment while exposing UPA's disastrous track record.

“It is time to remind the collective Opposition to look in the mirror before spreading misinformation,” he wrote on X.