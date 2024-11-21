Lighthouse Announces $370 Million Series C Investment Led By KKR To Accelerate Platform Innovation And Growth - Aetoswir...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Lighthouse, the leading commercial intelligence for the & hospitality industry, today announced an approximately $370 million growth led by global investment firm, KKR. This investment accelerates Lighthouse's mission to reimagine commercial strategy for the $15 billion travel & hospitality market. Proceeds from the investment will be used to drive continued product innovation across Lighthouse's platform, strategic acquisitions, and global expansion efforts.

Lighthouse's suite of products provides revenue managers, commercial leaders, and accommodation owners with easy-to-use tools that drive incremental bookings, streamline operations, and enable a better customer experience for guests. The platform is underpinned by proprietary technology that processes over 400 terabytes of travel and market data daily and leverages AI to deliver real-time insights that enable customers to make better and more efficient operational decisions. Lighthouse has established itself as hospitality's leading commercial intelligence platform, with 700+ employees worldwide and an industry-leading NPS score of 70+.

“We're extremely grateful to the 70,000+ hospitality providers, who have placed their trust in Lighthouse,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of Lighthouse.“I couldn't be more energized by what we're working towards. We're just getting started in making hospitality data and tools more powerful, accessible, and affordable. This investment by KKR significantly accelerates our ability to enhance our commercial platform through expanded AI capabilities and additional data sets, enabling us to better serve our existing customers while continuing to expand across the hospitality market.”

KKR has established a proven track record of supporting technology-focused growth companies, having invested approximately $23 billion in related investments since 2010 through its private equity and growth equity funds and built a dedicated global team of nearly 70 investment professionals with deep technology growth equity expertise. Lighthouse will be able to leverage KKR's extensive industry experience, local resources and global network to help further enhance its customer offerings and tap into new segments globally.

“Lighthouse has demonstrated an exceptional ability to support hoteliers of all sizes – ranging from global chains to independent properties – by addressing the unique needs of each segment,” said Stephen Shanley, Partner and Head of Tech Growth in Europe at KKR.“Their strong track record, customer loyalty, and proven ability to deliver value across varied markets position them as the leading platform in this space. We are proud to support Lighthouse in expanding its global footprint, driving continued innovation, and enhancing its market leading offerings.”

This latest funding builds on Lighthouse's $80M Series B investment round, which was completed in November 2021. Existing investors Spectrum Equity, F-Prime Capital, Eight Roads Ventures, and Highgate Technology Ventures will continue their participation in the business.

KKR is making the investment in Lighthouse through its Next Generation Technology III Fund.

William Blair acted as financial advisor. Latham & Watkins served as legal advisor to Lighthouse and Gibson Dunn as legal advisor to KKR.

About Lighthouse

Lighthouse (formerly OTA Insight) is the leading commercial platform for the travel & hospitality industry. We transform complexity into confidence by providing actionable market insights, business intelligence, and pricing tools that maximize revenue growth. We continually innovate to deliver the best platform for hospitality professionals to price more effectively, measure performance more efficiently, and understand the market in new ways. Trusted by over 70,000 hotels in 185 countries, Lighthouse is the only solution that provides real-time hotel and short-term rental data in a single platform. We strive to deliver the best possible experience with unmatched customer service. We consider our clients as true partners-their success is our success. For more information about Lighthouse, please visit: .

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at . For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at .

