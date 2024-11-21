Business Reporter: Shaping Career Journeys For Tomorrow

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A digital that puts hospitality talent and its professional growth at the centre

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Raluca Epureanu, Founder & CEO, FlairMakers talks about how her company's on-demand talent platform has been developed to connect hospitality businesses with skilled freelancers. FlairMakers' contribution, however, doesn't stop at matching the skills of candidates with the requirements of hospitality firms for in person and remote workforce, as it's also an integral part of their mission to professionalise hospitality roles through training and development. As a result of the business's two-pronged approach, both partners and freelancers can benefit from the services of the FlairMakers platform. Businesses gain access to vetted, skilled talent on a post-Brexit hospitality market that is undergoing a major transformation. Thanks to FlairMakers' business model based on low commissions, hospitality firms can also reduce their recruitment costs and address their fluctuating staffing needs. Moreover, integrated contracts and a transparent rating system can enhance their operational efficiency.Meanwhile, in-person and remote freelancers can earn higher rates based on their performance and improve their career prospects by participating in the platform's tailored training programmes, while also developing their personal brand as hospitality professionals. Thanks to the platform's integrated payment capabilities, freelancers get immediate payments for their work following an engagement, which can improve their cash flow. FlairMakers, an innovative talent-on-demand solution, has committed to working with its partners in hospitality sectors and regions where talent is scarce.To learn more about FlairMakers' hospitality talent platform, read the article .About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Independent, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About FlairMakersFlairMakers is the UK's premier on-demand hospitality talent platform. Focused on flexibility, quality and career development, it serves as a B2B2C solution for businesses seeking temporary talent, as well as a career advancement hub for hospitality professionals. FlairMakers aim to be the premier full-service digital platform for self-employed hospitality talent in search of above-average wages and career development.

