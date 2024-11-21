Iran constructs 36 new water treatment plants in various areas

(MENAFN) The head of Iran’s National Water and Wastewater Engineering Company, Hashem Amini, has announced that the country is currently in the process of constructing 36 new water treatment plants. This move is part of the government’s broader efforts to enhance the water infrastructure and ensure the availability of clean drinking water across the nation. The newly planned plants are expected to significantly contribute to improving water quality and expanding access to safe water in various regions.



Amini revealed that the combined processing capacity of these 36 plants will reach 2.664 million cubic meters. This increase in capacity will help meet the growing demand for treated water, particularly in areas facing challenges with water scarcity or contamination. The development of these plants is part of a comprehensive strategy to improve water management in Iran, which has long struggled with water supply issues due to its climate and population distribution.



In addition to the new projects, Amini highlighted that there are currently 178 operational water treatment plants throughout the country. These plants play a vital role in supplying safe and sanitary drinking water to millions of Iranians. The total capacity of these existing plants is 13.827 million cubic meters, demonstrating the country’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a robust water treatment infrastructure.



The Iranian government’s investment in water treatment facilities reflects the urgency of addressing water security challenges. With growing concerns over water scarcity and the impact of climate change, these efforts are critical in ensuring that Iran’s population has access to clean and safe drinking water. The expansion of water treatment plants is a key component of the country’s broader strategy to improve public health and sustain water resources for future generations.

MENAFN21112024000045015839ID1108910403