Iranian official expresses commitment to enhancing ties with Russia to maximum level

(MENAFN) Iranian Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref has expressed Tehran and Moscow's strong commitment to enhancing their bilateral relations during a meeting with Russian Minister of Energy Sergei Tsivilev in Tehran on Tuesday. Aref emphasized the significant potential for cooperation between the two countries, highlighting the importance of increasing trade and fully implementing existing cooperation agreements. This move reflects the mutual determination to strengthen ties, especially amidst current global and regional challenges.



Aref stressed the Islamic Republic's priority of long-term and comprehensive cooperation with Russia. The vice president noted that continued consultations between both sides would further solidify their relationship and foster deeper cooperation in various sectors.



In response, Minister Tsivilev acknowledged the ample opportunities for deeper cooperation between Russia and Iran. He pointed to the regular meetings between senior officials as a key facilitator for strengthening ties. Tsivilev, who also chairs the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Committee, underscored the committee’s vital role in advancing their economic collaboration.



The value of non-oil trade between Iran and Russia reached USD1.5 billion in the first seven months of the Iranian calendar year (March 20–October 21), as reported by the former head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). This figure reflects the growing economic exchanges between the two nations.

MENAFN21112024000045015839ID1108910374