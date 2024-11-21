Iran's gas refineries produce 840 mcm of gas per day

(MENAFN) Iran's refineries are currently producing 840 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas per day, according to Mohammad-Reza Jolaei, the director of production coordination and supervision at the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC). Jolaei made this announcement during a visit to the Ilam Refinery, emphasizing the significance of the country's gas production capabilities.



Natural gas plays a crucial role in Iran's landscape, constituting more than 75 percent of the country's energy portfolio. This highlights the reliance on as a primary source of energy for various sectors, including domestic, commercial, industrial, and export purposes.



The gas refineries in Iran operate as industrial complexes that include various process units, facilities, and storage systems. These refineries process sour gas to make it suitable for different applications, ensuring a steady supply for both internal consumption and export needs.



The development and efficiency of these gas refineries are key to maintaining Iran’s energy stability, as they support a wide range of uses from domestic heating and electricity generation to industrial and commercial applications. The continued operation and enhancement of these refineries are critical for the country's energy security and economic growth.

MENAFN21112024000045015839ID1108910377