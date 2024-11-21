U.S. Embassy In Kyiv Resumes Work
11/21/2024 3:12:55 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has resumed operations, while recommends that American citizens staying in Ukraine follow the instructions of the Ukrainian authorities whenever air raid alerts go off.
This was announced by the United States Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, on X late Wednesday, Ukrinform reports.
"The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has resumed services following a temporary shelter-in-place suspension earlier today (November 20 – ed.). We continue to encourage U.S. citizens to remain vigilant, monitor official Ukrainian sources for updates, and be prepared to shelter in place if an air alert is announced," the diplomat wrote.
The Embassy will continue to inform citizens about the developments via social media.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 20, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said it had received "specific information" about a possible significant air attack on Ukraine on the same day, urging American citizens to shelter in place.
Subsequently, the embassies of Spain, Italy and Greece announced they were closing to visitors after the United States released a report about a possible major airstrike.
The Center for Countering Disinformation later said that the relevant warnings had been sent by the Russians to several diplomatic missions in Kyiv to sow panic in Ukraine.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on partners to respond to the threat of Russian strikes without causing any unnecessary anxiety in the information space.
