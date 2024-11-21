$4.9+ Billion Allergy Immunotherapy Market By 2033 With A 10.4% CAGR Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allergy Immunotherapy Market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Increase in prevalence of allergies and rise in focus on personalized are the major factors that drive the global growth.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Type (Subcutaneous Immunotherapy and Sublingual Immunotherapy), Application (Allergy Rhinitis, Asthma, Food Allergy and Others), and Distribution (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail and Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the allergy immunotherapy market was valued at $1.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $4.9 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2033.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Prime determinants of growthRise in prevalence of allergy cases and surge in focus on personalized medicine are the major factors that drive the growth of the allergy immunotherapy market. However, the risk of side effects hinders market growth. Moreover, increase in focus on advancements in immunotherapy treatments offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global allergy immunotherapy market.Report coverage & detailsReport CoverageDetailsForecast Period2024–2033Base Year2023Market Size in 2023$1.8 billionMarket Size in 2033$4.9 billionCAGR10.4%No. of Pages in Report216Segments CoveredType, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.DriversIncrease in prevalence of allergiesRise in focus on personalized medicineOpportunitiesAdvancements in immunotherapy treatmentsRestraintsRisk of side effectsSegment HighlightsThe subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) segment held the highest market share in 2023.By type Subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) is widely accepted due to its proven efficacy in reducing allergy symptoms and long-term benefits. Administered via regular injections, SCIT gradually desensitizes the immune system to allergens, offering sustained relief even after treatment ends. Its established safety profile, backed by extensive clinical research, makes it a preferred choice among allergists for managing severe allergic conditions.Prevalence of allergic rhinitisThe rise in the prevalence of allergic rhinitis significantly contributes to the allergy immunotherapy market growth. Increasing cases drive the demand for effective long-term treatments, such as immunotherapy, which offers sustained relief compared to symptomatic treatments, leading to greater adoption and market expansion.Hospitals pharmacies the major distributors of Allergy immunotherapyHospital pharmacies play a crucial role in distributing allergy immunotherapy, ensuring patients receive proper treatment. They dispense allergen extracts, manage inventory, and provide expert guidance on administration. Their accessibility and expertise make them primary sources for patients undergoing allergy treatment, ensuring safe and effective therapy.Regional OutlookThe allergy immunotherapy market varies significantly by region. In North America and Europe, high healthcare expenditure and advanced medical infrastructure drive market growth, supported by rising allergy prevalence and awareness. In Asia-Pacific, increasing healthcare investments and growing awareness about allergic conditions are expected to boost market demand, while Latin America and the Middle East are gradually adopting these therapies, supported by improving healthcare systems and increased focus on chronic diseases.PlayersTorii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.Biomay AGALK-Abello A/SAllergy TherapeuticsAllovate, LLCHAL Allergy GroupJubliant PharmaLeti PharmaMerck KGaAStallergenes GreerThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Allergy immunotherapy market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion, product approval, clinical trails, product launch and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Recent Industry DevelopmentIn May 2024, ALK-Abelló A/S, a pharmaceutical company which specializes in the development and manufacturing of allergy immunotherapy products, announced the European regulatory filing for ITULAZAX (tree sublingual allergy immunotherapy (SLIT) tablet) in young children has been accepted for review by the relevant health authorities.In October 2021, Stallergenes Greer, a global healthcare company specialising in allergen immunotherapy (AIT), announced that the company has entered into an exclusive partnership with Aptar Pharma, a global leader in drug delivery systems, services and active material science solutions, for the development of the first of its kind connected device and companion mobile app for patients undergoing Stallergenes Greer's AIT treatments with sublingual solutions.Enquire Before Buying:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.