All The Stunt Scenes In The Movie 'Shero' Were Done By Me: Sunny Leone

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) Popular star Sunny Leone has played a major role in the upcoming psychological thriller 'Shero'.

The movie was shot in Munnar, Kerala, and directed by Sreejith Vijayan.

This is the first multilingual movie of Sunny Leone and is highly anticipated.

Sunny Leone speaks to IANS in an exclusive interview.

IANS: Can you tell us about the kind of preparation that went into your role for 'Shero'?

Sunny Leone: Preparations for 'Shero' was kind of like a lot, I had to learn a lot of lines. I learned all of them myself and then I had a dialogue coach come in and she also helped me with how to say all the dialogues which was great.

IANS: What was it like performing the action scenes? Did any specific scenes push you out of your comfort zone or challenge you in unexpected ways?

Sunny Leone: I shot all the action scenes in 'Shero' so everything was done by me. Yes, this chair that is in the film is actually hard, solid chair was very heavy then I had to act with this chair through it which was very difficult and I'm pretty sure that I got dropped once by a harness so that didn't feel good either but it was all good a lot of things happen when you're shooting action and you know you get over it.

IANS: How difficult or different is it to be acting in the South Indian film industry, especially when you don't know the language there?

Sunny Leone: I am fine with learning other languages as long as I have good coaches and people around me that help me through the dialogue with learning it and understanding you know the meaning of everything. So I think if you have good people, good coaches and teachers you know you can do anything in life and I really did have that in 'Shero'. I was pretty confident while shooting this film and I think it turned out looking good.

IANS: Did you draw inspiration from any South Indian films or actors for your performance in this project?

Sunny Leone: I tried to because it was a more realistic character. I tried to keep a lot of these things that I've seen and heard or you know learned throughout the ears and tried to push that aside and really focus on the character and what she was about and tried to bring that realness to the character. I try and do that with every film and not really focus on what other people have done in the past, thinking I need to copy that.