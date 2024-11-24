AMADA Delegation Participates In CAHAMA Meeting
11/24/2024
Laman Ismayilova
The 66th meeting of the Ad Hoc European Committee for the World
Anti-Doping Agency (CAHAMA) has been held in Strasbourg, France,
Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan was represented at the event by a delegation led by
the Executive Director of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping
Agency (AMADA) Tahmina Tagizadeh.
The agenda of the event included various issues such as approval
of the report of the previous meeting, organization of anti-doping
policy within the framework of international law, new challenges
and planning of future meetings.
The meeting exchanged views on creating fair conditions in
sports in order to promote gender equality. The activities of the
"Ensuring Gender Equality in Anti-Doping" (GECA) committee were
among the topics of discussion.
The importance of the "OneVoice" initiative was also highly
appreciated at the event. "OneVoice" aims to coordinate anti-doping
measures worldwide and develop a unified strategy.
The initiative aims to strengthen cooperation between state
bodies in the field of anti-doping and increase the effectiveness
of the fight against doping. CAHAMA members made proposals for the
implementation of the initiative.
The meeting, in addition to proposing new initiatives to protect
the rights of athletes at the international level, also discussed
solutions to the problems encountered.
During the meeting, where discussions were held on the position
of the WADA Executive Committee and the Founding Council, proposals
were presented for further strengthening these platforms in the
future. The agenda of the next CAHAMA meeting was also determined,
and it was decided to further deepen the exchange of experience
between member countries and coordinate anti-doping policies.
The event announced the elections for the positions of the new
CAHAMA chairman and vice-chairman, and the GECA chairman. March 12,
2025 was announced as the last date for applications for
candidates.
The meeting concluded with discussions on various topics and a
question-and-answer session.
