Maqsud Shayxzoda's Literature Legacy Highlighted In Uzbekistan

An international scientific and theoretical titled "Maqsud Shayxzoda's Literary Creativity and Modernity," dedicated to Maqsud Shayxzoda, one of the founders of Uzbek drama has been held with the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan and in collaboration with the Tashkent State Transport University, Azernews reports.

Scholars from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the USA, China, and other countries participated in the conference.

The event took place in the Maqsud Shayxzoda Conference Hall at Tashkent State Transport University.

The university's Vice-Rector, Associate Professor Dilshod Baratov, spoke about the significant role of Maqsud Shayxzoda's works in fostering a spirit of patriotism and heroism among the younger generation.

He expressed deep gratitude to the Azerbaijan Cultural Center for organizing such an event and for their ongoing collaboration with Tashkent State Transport University, wishing success to the conference participants.

At the event, Gulshan Kangarli, an employee of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan named after A. Bakikhanov, stressed the special attention given to Maqsud Shayxzoda's literary heritage in Uzbekistan, which instils a profound sense of pride, noting the significant role Shayxzoda's creativity plays in strengthening literary and cultural ties between the two brotherly nations.

Kazakh scholar Professor Nurlan Mingibayev spoke about the influences of M. Shayxzoda's work on Kazakh literature.

Karimulla Mammadzade, a PhD in philology and an employee of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan, emphasized that Azerbaijan's great son, Maqsud Shayxzoda, holds a unique place in Uzbek literature and culture.

He discussed the impact of Sheikhzade's creativity not only on Uzbek literature but also on all areas of Uzbek culture and art.

Speakers at the conference included Elyar Karimov, a professor at Hofstra University in the USA (online), Almaz Ulvi, head of a department at the Nizami Ganjavi Institute of Literature (online), Jessi Liu, an associate professor at Hebei University in China, Murad Halmet, an employee of Kastamonu University (online), Aybibi Isgandarova, an associate professor at Mirza Ulugh Beg National University of Uzbekistan, and Honored Journalist Flora Qumar, among others, who spoke about the life and works of Maqsud Sheikhzade.

The scientific conference later continued with an artistic component at the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan.

Before the artistic presentation, Nadir Alimirzayev, the Deputy Director of the Center, noted that the organization has always kept Maqsud Shayxzoda's creativity in focus, supporting the publication of works, the production of films, articles, and television programs related to him each year, as well as holding conferences and seminars.

Subsequently, a documentary titled " Maqsud Shayxzoda - Son of Two Peoples," prepared by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in collaboration with Uzbekistan's "Media Art" film company, was screened.

The film features thoughts and memories from scholars and figures in art and culture from Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan regarding Maqsud Shayxzoda's creativity.

During the literary and artistic segment of the conference, students from Tashkent State Transport University presented poetry compositions, performances, and national dances performed by the Cultural Center's "Azerbaijan" dance group, showcasing works by Maqsud Shayxzoda.

Maqsud Shayxzoda was a writer, poet, and playwright from the Soviet era in Uzbekistan. He was also a scholar of literature and languages and translated many important works from world literature into Uzbek, including those by Shakespeare, Pushkin, and Byron. He was of Azerbaijani descent.

In 1964, he received the title of Honored Artist of the Uzbek SSR. Shayxzoda started writing poems during his school years and shared them at school events.

His first poem was published in 1921 in Baku in a newspaper called "Communist." Many of his early poems, written in Azerbaijani, are kept as manuscripts in a collection called " Shayxzoda's Notebooks."

After being exiled, his first book of poems in Uzbek, titled "Ten Poems," was published in Tashkent in 1930. He then released other collections, such as "Consonant with me " (1933), "Third Book" (1934), and "Republic" (1935).

The poems from this time reflect themes of patriotism and love. He also tried different styles of poetry, but not all of them were as successful.