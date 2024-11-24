Maqsud Shayxzoda's Literature Legacy Highlighted In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
An international scientific and theoretical conference titled
"Maqsud Shayxzoda's Literary Creativity and Modernity," dedicated
to Maqsud Shayxzoda, one of the founders of Uzbek drama has been
held with the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural
Center in Uzbekistan and in collaboration with the Tashkent State
Transport University, Azernews reports.
Scholars from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the
USA, China, and other countries participated in the conference.
The event took place in the Maqsud Shayxzoda Conference Hall at
Tashkent State Transport University.
The university's Vice-Rector, Associate Professor Dilshod
Baratov, spoke about the significant role of Maqsud Shayxzoda's
works in fostering a spirit of patriotism and heroism among the
younger generation.
He expressed deep gratitude to the Azerbaijan Cultural Center
for organizing such an event and for their ongoing collaboration
with Tashkent State Transport University, wishing success to the
conference participants.
At the event, Gulshan Kangarli, an employee of the National
Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan named after A. Bakikhanov,
stressed the special attention given to Maqsud Shayxzoda's literary
heritage in Uzbekistan, which instils a profound sense of pride,
noting the significant role Shayxzoda's creativity plays in
strengthening literary and cultural ties between the two brotherly
nations.
Kazakh scholar Professor Nurlan Mingibayev spoke about the
influences of M. Shayxzoda's work on Kazakh literature.
Karimulla Mammadzade, a PhD in philology and an employee of the
Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan, emphasized
that Azerbaijan's great son, Maqsud Shayxzoda, holds a unique place
in Uzbek literature and culture.
He discussed the impact of Sheikhzade's creativity not only on
Uzbek literature but also on all areas of Uzbek culture and
art.
Speakers at the conference included Elyar Karimov, a professor
at Hofstra University in the USA (online), Almaz Ulvi, head of a
department at the Nizami Ganjavi Institute of Literature (online),
Jessi Liu, an associate professor at Hebei University in China,
Murad Halmet, an employee of Kastamonu University (online), Aybibi
Isgandarova, an associate professor at Mirza Ulugh Beg National
University of Uzbekistan, and Honored Journalist Flora Qumar, among
others, who spoke about the life and works of Maqsud
Sheikhzade.
The scientific conference later continued with an artistic
component at the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in
Uzbekistan.
Before the artistic presentation, Nadir Alimirzayev, the Deputy
Director of the Center, noted that the organization has always kept
Maqsud Shayxzoda's creativity in focus, supporting the publication
of works, the production of films, articles, and television
programs related to him each year, as well as holding conferences
and seminars.
Subsequently, a documentary titled " Maqsud Shayxzoda - Son of
Two Peoples," prepared by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in
collaboration with Uzbekistan's "Media Art" film company, was
screened.
The film features thoughts and memories from scholars and
figures in art and culture from Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan regarding
Maqsud Shayxzoda's creativity.
During the literary and artistic segment of the conference,
students from Tashkent State Transport University presented poetry
compositions, performances, and national dances performed by the
Cultural Center's "Azerbaijan" dance group, showcasing works by
Maqsud Shayxzoda.
Maqsud Shayxzoda was a Soviet-Uzbek writer, poet, playwright;
literary and linguistic scholar, author of translations of
classical works of world literature into Uzbek (Shakespeare,
Pushkin, Lermontov, Akhundov, Rustaveli, Charents, Mayakovsky,
Byron and others) and educator. By nationality, he was an
Azerbaijani.
He was awarded the title of Honored Artist of the Uzbek SSR in
1964.
Maqsud Shayxzoda was a writer, poet, and playwright from the
Soviet era in Uzbekistan. He was also a scholar of literature and
languages and translated many important works from world literature
into Uzbek, including those by Shakespeare, Pushkin, and Byron. He
was of Azerbaijani descent.
In 1964, he received the title of Honored Artist of the Uzbek
SSR. Shayxzoda started writing poems during his school years and
shared them at school events.
His first poem was published in 1921 in Baku in a newspaper
called "Communist." Many of his early poems, written in
Azerbaijani, are kept as manuscripts in a collection called "
Shayxzoda's Notebooks."
After being exiled, his first book of poems in Uzbek, titled
"Ten Poems," was published in Tashkent in 1930. He then released
other collections, such as "Consonant with me " (1933), "Third
Book" (1934), and "Republic" (1935).
The poems from this time reflect themes of patriotism and love.
He also tried different styles of poetry, but not all of them were
as successful.
MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919208
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.